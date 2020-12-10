Take it outdoors this winter to stay active and have fun

By Brian Lockhart

If you’re planning a sporting activity this winter, your best bet is going to be to take it outside.

With most indoor sports either cancelled or very limited this year it is going to be difficult to stay active if you’re primary sporting activities involve a gym or something similar.

That’s doesn’t mean you have to turn into a couch potato this winter. There are all sorts of outdoor activities that will keep you fit.

You just have to plan ahead and dress according to the weather.

If you’re worried about social distancing, almost all winter sports inherently distance people while participating.

The snow over the past week has created the opportunity for some cross country and Nordic style skiing at Monora Park.

Cross country doesn’t require a deep snow base to allow you to take advantage of the trails and get some exercise.

The Mono Nordic Ski Club has already started their winter activities at the park. You can join the club and participate in the sport at a very reasonable cost.

The Ski Club has 16 km of groomed cross country ski trails at the Park.

Membership fees are used to cover the cost of maintaining and grooming the Club’s trails as well as the costs of grooming equipment and rental at the Monora Park Pavilion.

If downhill skiing is more your speed, the hills at the Hockley Resort offer a variety of skiing from beginner slopes to black diamond runs as well as a terrain park.

Hockley isn’t yet open as they need some cold weather to enable snow making to get a good base on the hills.

They typically open the hills in mid December.

Best of all the hills at Hockley are very close to town.

If hiking on local trails is your summer time passion, you can continue with it all year long.

Strap on a pair of snowshoes and head out on the local trails even when they are covered in snow.

If you don’t want to lay out the cash for an activity you have never tried, you can rent snowshoes at the Island Lake Conservation area and try their trail.

Winter rentals and activities will get underway at the Conservation Area in January.

If a lot of physical activity isn’t your thing but you still want to get outdoors, a day of ice fishing on the Lake at the Conservation Area can be a great way to spend the day.

You will still get some exercise walking out to your fishing spot and carrying your gear, but that’s still better than staying indoors and watching television.

With indoor sports restricted or limited this year, heading outdoors means you can still participate and have fun.

