Curling clubs fail to achieve numbers required to open this season

By Brian Lockhart

If you enjoy curling, you may want to look for a new sport this winter.

Curling clubs across the country are either limiting access to their facilities or in many cases have decided not to open at all this season.

There were protocols issued earlier this year by the governing body of the sport in Ontario detailing the rules and restrictions for play on the ice and in the social area of curling clubs and organizations worked to put those measures into place.

However, when the provincial government and health authorities changed the status of regions to code red in the hot spots and code orange in other areas, many curlers decided to play it safe and sit out the season rather than mix with others in the clubs.

The Orangeville Curling Club was hoping to get a start to the season in January but they relied on numbers when it came to registration to make sure operating was viable.

A Board Meeting was held on November 12, to discuss the situation and go over the facts before making a final decision on whether to open the Club.

The Club had planned to open with ‘protocols following all measures for the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit as they relate to sports and recreational activities, bars, food and drink establishments, and meeting and event spaces.’

On November 13, the Board of Directors announced that it had made the decision to cancel the 2021 curling season citing the fact that ‘many curlers are not comfortable joining this year.’

The Club registered 110 curlers, and had some people drop out before the start of the season, with many others undecided as whether they would sign up.

With those kind of numbers it was decided that it was not feasible to open the Club as operating costs would exceed the amount the Club would take in.

The Shelburne Curling Club has also decided to pull the plug on the 2021 season.

The Shelburne Club was also hoping for a start in early January, stating ‘the Board of Managers has created a Return to Play Protocol for each of our members to follow,’

Unfortunately the Club fell short when it came to players registering for the season. They had hoped to register 100 curlers and $30,000 in registration fees.

The fact that a Code Orange situation in the region also meant the club would not be able to have liquor sales after 9:00 p.m. and the lounge would have to close at 10:00 p.m.

Club executive stated the decision was the correct one from both “the Club’s financial perspective and from a socially responsible point of view.”

CurlON, the governing body of the sport in Ontario, said it has not sanctioned any competitions in Ontario for the 2020 / 21 season.

The organization stressed that the current situation does not mean there won’t be any curling at all this season.

A statement issued by CurlON says “The operations team has been in communication with Curling Canada, Tours, Ministries and host venues to determine the best course of action.”

