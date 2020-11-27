Shelburne says ‘no’ to Super Leauge

November 27, 2020 · 0 Comments

The Ontario Junior Super League (OJSL) will have to find another arena to play at.

It was announced in early November that the Dufferin Recreation Centre would be the new hub for the nine-team league.

However, the Dufferin County Recreation Centre Board of Management voted ‘no’ to allowing the League to come to Shelburne due to COVID-19 concerns.

Most of the teams in the Super League come from COVID hot spots like Mississauga, Oakville, Toronto, and Vaughan.

The Recreation Board said it is refusing the offer to have the League use the facility as its hub arena.

The Super League is a brand new league and is not sanctioned by Hockey Canada.

The CDRC was a strange choice for a league that bills itself as a ‘Junior A Tier 2” league.

While the CDRC is a nice arena, it lacks the seating capacity and location that is normally necessary for a Junior A level team.

The Super League could not find a hub arena closer to where most of its teams are located so they started searching for other available arenas.

The majority of players signed with the league are from Halton Region with a few from the GTA.

Currently most hockey leagues, including minor hockey and Junior C level teams, are restricted from playing with teams outside of their own Health Unit authority region and do not travel to other centres for games.

Readers Comments (0)