O-ville Tigers host First Shift program

November 27, 2020 · 0 Comments

If you have a youngster who is interested in giving hockey a try, the First Shift program, hosted by the Orangeville Girls Hockey Association, will help you suit them up at a nominal price. The program is geared towards young players and helps alleviate the high cost of suiting up a player for hockey – especially if that young player hasn’t played the game before and isn’t fully committed.

This is the third time the Girls Hockey Association has hosted the event and it has become quite popular.

The First Shift program is geared towards girls that are between six and ten years old, have never played organized hockey, and are not currently registered with an organization.

Girls must be six years of age as of February 7, 2021 to register. If your child is younger, you can have them added to a wait list. If the program does not fill up with players you may still be contacted. There are 22 spots available.

The First Shift program brings several organizations together who supply hockey equipment at a nominal price.

Each player is fitted for their equipment at the event and they leave with full hockey equipment. It is followed up with several on-ice sessions where the girls learn how to play the game and get a taste of what it’s like to be out on the ice skating and passing the puck.

The Welcome Event will take place on Sunday, February 7. This is when the girls receive their equipment.

