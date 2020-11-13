Orangeville Curling Club planning for January opening

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Curling Club is planning to get back on the ice sheets in January, but that will depend on how many members register this year.

The Club has been closed since March.

The Club’s Board of Directors will be making the final decision on opening for the season based on the number of on-line registrations they receive.

There is a time-line in place to ensure the Club gets the numbers it needs to function with registration accepted up to November 7.

A Board Meeting will take place on November 12, to discuss the membership ranks and if it is viable to proceed with a season this year.

The Board will then make an announcement to the member ship on Friday, November 13.

If it is a go, the Club will begin installing ice in the facility on November 30, with a plan to begin the new season on January 4, 2021.

“We will be running our regular leagues, but following the return-to-play protocols, which can be found on the main page of our website,” explained Club Secretary, Tina Elrick-Shelton. “Our protocols are following all measures for the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health unit as they relate to sports and recreational activities, bars, food and drink establishments, and meeting and event spaces. We have had to make changes to entrance / exits, ensuring social distance is adhered to in the flow of our members around the club. We did just receive the COVID-19 Response Framework: Keeping Ontario Safe and Open, dated November 3, 2020, and are reviewing to ensure we remain compliant with all requirements.”

The Club has listed an entire series of protocols that must be maintained during Club operation.

That includes setting up separate entrances and exits in the building, requiring all participants to wear masks, and separating tables in the club room and keeping cohorts while in the facility.

When it comes to actually playing the game, leagues will be restricted to 50 players, or 12 teams, and games will be limited to 1 hour 45 minutes.

Leagues will be responsible for sanitizing rocks and score cards prior to the beginning of a game.

The Club is hoping for an enthusiastic response from its members so they can get back out on the ice in the new year.

