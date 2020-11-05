Flag football wraps up this weekend

November 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

They didn’t have a regular football season, but the Orangeville Outlaws did have a successful fall flag football program.

The regular season was originally going to go ahead, but it was decided that the difficulty in maintaining distancing protocols and the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic was not going away, meant it was impossible to continue with the season.

That along with the fact that teams in the League are all from different towns meant it was not practical to take players to different towns safely.

After organizing some training sessions midway through the season, the Outlaws executive came up with the idea of hosting a flag football season in the fall. They put the word out to see what kind of interest there would be.

With an overwhelming response from interested players, they broke into two divisions – junior and senior – and organized a weekend schedule.

The players hit the gridiron with a lot of enthusiasm despite not being able to tackle like they do in the regular game.

Flag football provided a lot of enjoyment on Sunday mornings and helped players both hone their football skills and stay in shape.

It also introduced the sport to some new players.

After playing a schedule the Outlaws will host their junior and championship games this Sunday, November 8.

The senior teams will play a semi-final with the two teams remaining playing a championship game at 11:30 a.m.

The juniors will be on the field to play a consolation game with the championship at 1:00 p.m.

Games will be played on the field at Orangeville Christian School.

