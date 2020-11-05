Minor hockey provides guidelines on how to be a hockey parent

November 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

We’ve all seen that parent in the hockey arena who takes the game a little too seriously. Cheering on your team is a good thing. Yelling insults at opposing team players, is not.

Whether you believe it or not, you child probably has a better chance of being struck by lightning than making the NHL.

There are healthy ways to encourage your kids while ensuring they are having fun.

Minor hockey has listed several things you can do to help you child through a successful hockey season. Hockey is more than just wins and losses. Success can be defined in both an individual and team aspect. A player can work their hardest on the ice and still not win the game. There are lessons to be learned from this.

You can be a role model. What you say and do in the arena should be a reflection of what you expect from your child. If you are an obnoxious jerk in the arena, guess how your kid will see you and what do you think they will see as appropriate behaviour?

Kids develop skills in different stages. Acknowledging accomplishments will help instill confidence and make them want to continue to learn.

As a sport, hockey leads the way in team effort. No player stands alone on the ice. Being a good teammate helps everyone achieve their goals. This level of sportsmanship extends to parents in the stands. Parents can provide support and encouragement by cheering on their team.

Remember, it’s just a game.

