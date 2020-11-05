Remembrance Day ceremony will take place in Orangeville, event is invite-only

By Brian Lockhart

There will be a Remembrance Day ceremony in Orangeville this year, however the public will not be invited to attend that annual laying of wreaths at the cenotaph, located at Alexandra Park.

“We will be having a ceremony, but it will be by invitation only,” said Orangeville Legion president, Barry Kimber, adding that “only around 30 people will be there. The event will be recorded by Rogers TV and they will broadcast the ceremony later in the day.”

The area will be cordoned off to stop passers-by from entering the ceremony area.

Everyone attending will be required to wear masks as they participate.

Due to current restrictions regarding the number of people allowed to meet in public, the local legion felt it was important to continue with the annual event to honour fallen soldiers, but acknowledged it would not be practical to allow members of the public to attend as numbers would exceed the allowable attendance.

Attendees will be members of the Orangeville Legion, veterans, and local police agencies.

While the public may not be able to attend this year, they are being encouraged to participate in other ways.

You can be a part of the ceremony by maintaining your own vigil on the front porch of your home and standing silently as the 11:00 a.m. time approaches.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Town of Orangeville’s Facebook page beginning at 10:57 a.m.

The event will also be recorded by Rogers TV, cable 63, and will air on November 11, at 6, 8, 9, and 10:30 p.m.

