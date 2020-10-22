Basketball in phase 3 of return to play

By Brian Lockhart

Ontario Basketball has release guidelines for teams returning to the gym for practice sessions.

The guidelines will be different in some areas depending on which phase of return to play regions are currently experiencing and the new rules apply only to areas that are in Stage 3.

For areas in Stage 3, training sessions can now be underway.

Players will be asked questions when arriving at a facility and asked to give a Daily Attestation of Health. If anyone is experiencing certain symptoms they will not be allowed into a facility.

Training can take place with a maximum of 50 persons inside of an indoor facility subject to local gathering guidelines.

If gyms are separated by doors or permanent walls training can occur in each space but not if a multi-court facility is one open space.

Phase 3 allows for passing of the ball between teammates for drills, but activities that may result in physical contact are not permitted at this time.

The guidelines were announced by Ontario Basketball on October 11.

Some local clubs have been able to get limited games in this season but have travelled to out of town locations to take part.

The games are limited in play and the number of spectators in keeping with local and provincial restrictions currently in place.

The Orangeville Hawks basketball is currently not having any sessions. They are hoping to get underway in January.

The Hawks rely on local school gyms for practice and games, however the local gyms are not open for use so the Hawks don’t have a place to practice.

