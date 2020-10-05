Strike or a spare for a fun night out at Bowling on Broadway

October 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There are few sports that have such a distinctive sound as the ball hitting the pins in a bowling alley.

After being closed for several months, Bowling on Broadway is once again hearing the crash of pins as it is open for people who want to bowl a few games or for someone who wants to host a party event.

The bowling alley had to close when the COVID-19 pandemic forced entertainment venues to shut their doors.

“We closed on March 10, then re-opened at the beginning of August when we went into phase three,” explained bowling alley owner, Jason Marks.

Jason grew up enjoying bowling. After taking his family to play the sport in several different towns, he decided it was time to open a bowling alley in Orangeville.

“I wanted to make it half a bowling alley and half a lounge were we could have live music and pinball machines and arcade machines.”

There’s a stage, a dart game room that doubles as a party room, and the lounge area is ringed with arcade style games and a pool table. Live music is currently on hold as they wait for the pandemic to ease up and so the venue can accommodate more people.

Current restriction also mean that only two of the four bowling lanes can be open at one time.

“We are doing two lanes at a time,” Jason explained. “We’ll have people bowling on lane one and lane four so people will have two lanes of separation between them. The reason for that is so people don’t share bowing balls.”

Balls are returned to a single ball holder on lanes one and two, and lanes three and four. By separating the lanes, bowlers in one group won’t handle the same ball as the group two lanes over.

Because only half the lanes are operating at one time, Jason recommends that you call ahead to reserve a lane. That also allows staff to sanitize the area after use.

Bowling is one of those sports that all ages can participate in.

“We get younger kids, we get older folks,” Jason said. “That what I love about bowling. Anyone can do it. This place is so full of life when you get people who are competitive and they are bowling. They’re having fantastic conversation and a lot of competitive spirit at the same time. Bowling is making a comeback.”

The facility also hosts birthday parties and corporate events.

While many sports are currently on hold, you can now bowl a few games and enjoy some indoor fun when the weather turns colder.

