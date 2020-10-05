Minor Hockey announces start of house league

October 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Minor Hockey Association has announced that its house league program sill start on October 10.

Traditional hockey won’t be played this season, at least for the foreseeable future.

Teams will be playing either three-on-three or four-on-four formats. While this format will be different, there are advantages to playing this new style in terms of player development.

With fewer teammates on the ice and more space, players will have an increased opportunity to utilize skills and develop. Players will be getting more puck touches, covering more ice and will be engaged in the play for a long duration.

Players will also be in situations where they have to defend more often which will increase their hockey skills on both sides of the puck.

This is also an opportunity for goalies to hone their skills as there will be more scoring chances.

Readers Comments (0)