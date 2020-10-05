Local Knead to Shop Market showcases area’s artisans

October 5, 2020

By Brian Lockhart

There were many unique items up for grabs at the Knead to Shop Market held in the parking lot at Boston Pizza in Orangeville on Saturday, September 19.

The event was hosted by The Mom Market Orangeville and featured all local vendors who brought a wide variety of hand crafted goods.

“We called it Knead to Shop, like kneading the bread because we did it with Boston Pizza,” said market director, Melissa Shea. “It’s for customers to come out and shop local business. The Mom Market collective has 12 divisions. We have 25 vendors here today. We’ve got home décor, pottery, baby accessories, candles, clothing, kid’s items, we’ve got everything.”

The Mom Market holds monthly events at different locations.

Local woodworker, Michael Lacivita, brought an assortment of hand crafted charcuterie boards that he made from various hardwoods, including some rare exotic woods. He also had other wood items like tables and coasters that are handmade and one of a kind.

“I use mostly walnut, Canadian black walnut,” Micheal explained. “A lot of people like our new handle designs. I also have some exotic wood from Brazil called leopard wood.”

Michael started working with his uncle in cabinet making before starting a carpentry apprenticeship.

He brought his popular products to the event.

Crafter Amy Romnes brought her unique Mason jar products to the event.

“I use old Mason jars – they all have the dates stamped in the glass on the bottom,” Amy explained. “I paint them with chalk paint and spray them with a coating.”

She also uses other unique bottles, like old milk bottles in her designs.

The Mom Market was at the Hockley Valley Resort on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The group is also planning a Halloween market and a Christmas market at the Hockley Valley Christmas tree farm.

