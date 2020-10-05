General News

Yet another 1800s village that has been lost over time

October 5, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Campania was a tiny village located in Amaranth Township settled between 1845 and 1865.

The area was flat and arable. It was, and is good farmland, which was what attracted settlers in the first place.

Campania became an official community when John Davis opened a post office in February of 1894.

It may not be fact, but the story goes that Campania got its unusual name because Mrs. Davis recommended it after being inspired by the book, The Last Days of Pompeii.

Over the years, the small village began to grow.

The Orange Lodge, chapter 433, was established 1902. They held meetings in the school house, which they rented for $6 per year for use of the building.

The businesses surrounding the town were all farm based. There was a sawmill, a blacksmith, and apiaries that helped with pollination.

Around 1900 the population was listed at around 50 souls.

In 1901, there was an open air meeting to determine whether they should build a church. The meeting was organized by two ministers, E.J. Adams, and John Coulter. An overwhelming response resulted in the building of a Methodist church on donated land and constructed solely with materials and labour donated by residents of the surrounding community.

As a result, the church opened its doors debt free. The church later became part of the United Church in 1925.

Unfortunately, the growing town never really took off as people seemed to lose interest in the area.

Several townsfolk left to seek their fortune in the western provinces.

The post office closed in 1912 following the arrival of rural mail delivery.

Eventually the town just disappeared.

The church was closed in 1960, however it is still standing. It is privately owned and used for storage.

Other than that, there are a few old rural homes that are still standing.

The village itself however, has simply faded into history.



         

