Family Transition Place taking ‘Days of Hope’ initiative online

October 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Family Transition Place (FTP) has adapted their annual campaign the Hope Project in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the launching of their new virtual event – 35 Days of Hope.

“We felt that the quest for hope right now is even more important than ever,” said Norah Kennedy, Executive Director at FTP. “We’ve decided to move it online, but in a little bit of a different way.”

The adapted project began last Friday (Sept. 25), and will run for 35 days. The 35 Days of Hope is in honour of the fact that 2020 is the 35th anniversary of FTP. The organization’s target goal of raising $35,000.

“Every day from here on in for the next 35 days, there’s either going to be an article, a study, a story, a video, something that is going to emphasize and really put a focus on how we become hopeful,” said Kennedy.

In the past the event has been held in September at the Hockley Valley Resort, consisting of a luncheon, and guest speaker talking about their story of hope; with money raised going towards FTP programs. The event for 2020 will have posts on social media and the FTP website, with stories from survivors, FTP staff members, and check-ins with past keynote speakers.

“One of the things that I think is really important to emphasize is that for a lot of the women, children and men that use our services, hope is even harder to come by right now,” said Kennedy.

The COVID-19 pandemic, Kennedy says, has escalated difficult situations, with an increase in cases of domestic physical or verbal abuse reported over the past few months.

Travis Greenley, has worked at FTP for almost 15 years and is one of the staff members that will be sharing stories and a video. Greenley says the project has been an opportunity to reflect on what gives him hope in his job.

“You tend to focus on what you’ve lost during this period, instead of what you still have,” said Greenley. “The whole project gave me a reminder of that, which is great.”

As a youth educator, Greenley hasn’t been able to enter local schools due to COVID-19 protocols and has since been moved to the organization’s residential program.

“It’s easy to focus on what I’ve lost, I’ve lost access to the kids and the job I love, but if you look at it differently, I’ve also gained a lot in this experience,” said Greenley, going on to add. “The cool thing is, I get to see hope in places you wouldn’t normally expect to find it.”

Starting off the event, Kennedy shared an article that she wrote last year that looked at research studies of hope, examining it as a condition, and the ability to train ourselves to hope.

“I’m challenging people to think of this next 35 days as their hopefulness training,” said Kennedy.

The Hope Project is a big fundraiser for FPT, with the event raising around $50,000 last year. With the goal of raising $35,000 this time around, Kennedy says they are asking for people to consider donating the price of a ticket for the event.

Readers Comments (0)