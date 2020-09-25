Thanking small businesses across Dufferin-Caledon

September 25, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Sylvia Jones

Throughout the COVID-19 health emergency, businesses across Ontario have had to endure a significant burden. Whether it was having to close their doors or staying open as an essential workplace, retooling to produce much needed equipment and supplies, or adapting to meet the health and safety needs necessary for reopening, business owners have been ready and willing to do what’s necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19. This has not been an easy time for anyone, but small and medium business owners face a unique set of pressures.

All levels of government have worked collaboratively to support business owners and employees through joint initiatives such as the ban on commercial evictions and the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program, the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, and the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Only with all levels of government working together with business owners and employees can we tackle the challenges facing our economy.

Although the COVID crisis has evolved, we must remain vigilant, as the threat will be with us for some time to come. That’s why, during this month, I have been taking the time to thank businesses across our community for doing their part in the fight against COVID-19, all the while continuing to provide made in Dufferin-Caledon solutions, products and services. To name just a few of the many examples:

Garden Foods has helped Caledon Community Services for their food support programs.

The Nifty Nook Restaurant has stepped up to serve the community by feeding families in need in Dufferin County.

Lavender Blue Catering provided free, healthy meals to those in need in the community.

Dufferin Piecemakers Quilting Guild worked to provide homemade masks and gowns to those who need these essential pieces of equipment.

Rural Rescue First Aid Training has both provided affordable personal protective equipment to those who need it, and has generously donated to local food banks.

Curry Mantra Indian Cuisine donated free meals to those in need and made generous donations to the Orangeville Food Bank.

Palgrave Glass and Mirror provided affordable glass to local businesses needing to adjust to the new health and safety protocols.

Déjà vu Diner donated free meals to those in need in community.

Bolton Pizza Panini delivered pizzas to emergency medical personnel.

Saunacore delivered pizzas to front-line workers and vulnerable residents.

Orangeville Urgent Care Pharmasave has donated personal protective equipment to Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Triple M Tool & Mfg Ltd has donated personal protective equipment to Headwaters Health Care Centre.

10 & 10 Garden Centre donated $25,000 to multiple charities in community.

Flato Developments Inc provided personal protective equipment to Headwaters Health Care Centre and Choices Youth Shelter in Orangeville, as well as Shelburne Long Term Care and Dufferin Oakes in Shelburne.

We know that there are many more businesses and individuals that have supported our community, and my team and I are on the lookout to highlight these community-minded initiatives.

If you, or someone you know, is a business owner or an individual serving the community during these challenging times, I’d like to hear from you. Contact my office at 1-800-265-1603 or by email at sylvia.jonesco@pc.ola.org. To find out more about how our government is supporting the small and medium sized business community, visit my website at sylviajonesmpp.ca.

Readers Comments (0)