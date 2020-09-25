Bad news for hockey enthusiasts looking forward to new season

With new rules in place by the province regarding the number of people allowed to gather in both indoor and outdoor facilities, the future of hockey this season is really now in doubt.

At the minimum, you won’t be able to watch your kids play hockey even if they do manage to get a game in.

The previous plans to get some leagues going in October and others that were going to start in December will most likely change.

Hockey Canada has already cancelled events that were planned for December.

The 2020 National Women’s Under 18 championship planned for November 2 – 8, in Dawson Creek, B.C. Has been cancelled.

Also off the chart is the 2020 Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup, that was going to be held in Bridgewater, N.S. on December 6 – 12, and the 2020 World Junior A Challenge that was slated for Cornwall, Ontario on December 13 – 20.

A statement issued by Tom Renney, chief executive officer, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer of Hockey Canada said, “At various rates, provinces from coast-to-coast-to-coast have started moving ahead with their phased re-opening, but as it has been since the season was cancelled, Hockey Canada’s priority remains the health and safety of all participants and the general public. We believe the decision to cancel these three events is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at the local level, as well as the international implications associated with these events. Hockey Canada is grateful for the continued support of our local host committees and event partners, including BC Hockey, Hockey Nova Scotia, Hockey Eastern Ontario, NHL Central Scouting, the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) and the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL). We appreciate the commitment and support of everyone involved and we look forward to showcasing some incredible hockey to fans next year.”

The statement does not bode well for organized hockey this year.

At the current levels of involvement allowed, two hockey teams and coaches would exceed the maximum allowable indoor gathering numbers.

