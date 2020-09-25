Tigers start pre-season training

September 25, 2020 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Tigers are back on the ice this week as they work to put their 2020 / 21 house league team together.

The Club is hosting grading sessions this week in an effort to make sure teams are as competitive as possible for house league play.

Girls in the U7, U8, U9, U11, U13, U15, and U10 divisions will be on the ice at the Alder Street arena.

There are currently no plans for rep teams due to travel restrictions in hockey around the province.

The Orangeville Girl’s Hockey Association is stressing that safety protocols in in force while at the arena.

This includes safety measures for players as well as limits on the number of spectators who can be in the arena at one time.

Return to play information is available on the organization’s website at www.Orangevilletigers.com

Readers Comments (0)