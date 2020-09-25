Sports

Tigers start pre-season training

September 25, 2020   ·   0 Comments

The Orangeville Tigers are back on the ice this week as they work to put their 2020 / 21 house league team together. 

The Club is hosting grading sessions this week in an effort to make sure teams are as competitive as possible for house league play.

Girls in the U7, U8, U9, U11, U13, U15, and U10 divisions will be on the ice at the Alder Street arena. 

There are currently no plans for rep teams due to travel restrictions in hockey around the province. 

The Orangeville Girl’s Hockey Association is stressing that safety protocols in in force while at the arena.

This includes safety measures for players as well as limits on the number of spectators who can be in the arena at one time. 

Return to play information is available on the organization’s website at www.Orangevilletigers.com



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Local business owners meet with consultancy firm to discuss downtown transit terminal

By Mike Baker A collection of downtown business owners are continuing to fight back against the Town’s plans to construct a new bus terminal on ...

Orangeville to transition policing services to OPP Oct. 1

By Mike Baker With Orangeville set to transition its policing services to the OPP in one week’s time, Town staff confirmed that a majority of ...

Michelle Hanson trial relocated, will take place in Guelph in 2021

By Paula Brown Michelle Hanson, the mother charged in the death of her three-year old son Kaden Young, will have her criminal trial held in ...

Positive COVID-19 case at Orangeville elementary school

By Paula Brown The Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 in an Orangeville elementary school.  On Tuesday (Sept. 23) ...