Bengals start tryouts for 2021 season

September 18, 2020 · 0 Comments

With the shut-down of the 2020 baseball season, the Orangeville Minor Baseball Association is now shifting focus to the 2021 season.

The club pulled the plug on this past season at the end of July when it became apparent that current restrictions would make a season impossible to play.

Most leagues in Ontario closed down during the summer. Some associations did get back on the diamond with restrictions. Teams that did play were kept within a small sphere of competition within three or four teams in the league rather than a full league line-up.

The Bengals will be holding rep team tryouts for 10 divisions. They range from U8 up to U21.

These will be Tier 1 teams.

Tier 2 teams will be established if there is enough turnout to justify having a tier 2 or select team.

Dates for tryouts are listed on the Orangeville Bengals web page.

