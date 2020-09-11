Orangeville Hawks plan a January start

September 11, 2020

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Hawks Basketball Club are looking to January 2020, for the start of their next season.

Ontario Basketball has postponed any league or tournament play until that time.

Even if they wanted to play, there are no venues currently available.

The Hawks normally take advantage of local school gyms, however the Upper Grand District School Board and postponed any after hours use of school gyms until further notice.

“This is quite understandable and the Hawks organization supports their decision,” said Hawks club president Greg Verner.

Ontario Basketball has a Phase 3 entry plan in place for clubs who have access to private gyms.

That plan allows for players and coaches to practice skills without any contact taking place.

The plan is available on the OBA website at www.basketball.on.ca.

“The Hawks rep teams hope to be able to conduct tryouts in the near future,” Mr. Verner said. “Once tryout plans have been confirmed, they will be posted on our website.”

Basketball at the high school level has also been cancelled this fall season as well as all other fall sports in the district.

The Orangeville Hawks have basketball programs for youth from ages four to 18. More information is available on-line at www.orangevillehawks.ca

