Outlaws training starts next week

July 31, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws Football Club will start their training sessions next week with a limited number of players allowed on the field.

The football season was cancelled by the Ontario Football League early in the season when it was decided that the current situation would not allow for a full schedule this year.

The Outlaws had already started their indoor spring training in the dome at the Athlete Institute.

Those sessions were abruptly cancelled as players, coaches and parents waited for more information.

Once the season was cancelled it looked like football players would have to take up golf this year instead.

However the Club rallied when Toronto Argonaut linebacker, Nick Shorthill offered to run training sessions.

The training sessions will take place at the Outlaws’ home field at Westside Secondary School.

Players from the Atom, Peewee, Bantam, and Junior Varsity divisions will take part in the weekly workouts.

It won’t be your typical football training. The players won’t suit up for a regular gridiron practic. Instead they will be wearing shorts, t-shirts, and cleats only.

There won’t be any contact on the field.

Shorthill has played five seasons in the CFL. He started out with the Montreal Alouettes. He was traded to the Hamilton Tiger-cats where he spent three seasons. He signed with the Argonauts during the 2020 free agency period.

The players should learn a lot during the sessions as well as get some good mid summer exercise.

