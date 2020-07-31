Local food bank receives $2,500 from Orangeville Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

July 31, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Mike Baker

Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown recently presented a cheque for $2,500 to the Orangeville Food Bank, handing over funds raised through the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

The breakfast is an annual event that has been held in the community for more than 30 years. Classified as a non-denominational Christian event, the breakfast is open to all and, according to a press release distributed to media, “is a quiet demonstration of fellowship and prayer for all leaders in our community”.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Prayer Breakfast was held in a virtual format on April 22, with the support of Compass Community Church. Former Toronto Argonaut Orlando Bowen served as the keynote speaker, offering insights and words of inspiration on how people can find a purpose in their life during these unprecedented times. Since being posted online, the 30th annual Orangeville Virtual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast has generated 600 views.

“The Orangeville Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is an event that honours and celebrates prayer, fellowship and leadership,” said Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown. “That is can also mobilize support for those in need says a lot about how caring Orangeville is as a community.”

The money will be a big help to the local food bank as it acclimatizes to a new home. The organization purchased a building on Commerce Road earlier this year, officially moving into and opening the new space earlier this month. With the expenses generated by the move coupled with increased need for food and supplies during the COVID-19 crisis, the need for support has never been greater at the local food bank.

“The Orangeville Food Bank serves approximately 700 people each month, the majority of whom are children, women and seniors,” said Heather Hayes, Orangeville Food Bank’s executive director. “We are also seeing a growing local demand for food support due to COVID-19. Between February and March, the amount of food we distributed increased by 36 percent.

She added, “This donation helps ensure that local residents who are struggling can access the food they need to avoid hunger and stay healthy.”

Plans are already underway for the 2021 Orangeville Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, with the event pencilled in for April 21, 2021.

“Whether the coming year’s event will be in-person or virtual, we promise an inspiring event that highlights the power of prayer, leadership and the strength of the community,” said OMPB committee chair Sylvia Cheuy. “We welcome all who would like to join us.”

Readers Comments (0)