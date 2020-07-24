Toronto Argonauts linebacker will run training sessions

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws will get some much need training this summer despite the fact that the League has cancelled the season.

Toronto Argonaut linebacker, Nick Shorthill, has offered to run training sessions for the team at Westside Secondary School, the Outlaws’ home field, beginning in early August.

The Outlaws had to cancel their indoor spring training when the COVID-19 crisis caused most sporting venues and activities to come to a screeching halt in March.

Outlaws players have been idle since then other than individual training.

Shorthill was drafted by the Montreal Alouettes with the 13th pick in the 2015 CFL draft.

After playing 35 games with the team over two years he was traded to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he spend three seasons.

Shorthill signed with the Argonauts during the 2020 free agency period.

Prior to his CFL career, he spent four years at McMaster University where he was a Vanier Cup Champion, CIS All-Star, an president’s trophy winner as Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Outlaws players in the Atom and Peewee divisions will begin training on August 3.

Bantam and JV division players will get their chance starting on August 4.

These are strictly no contact training sessions and players will be on the field in shorts and t-shirts rather that football gear. They will however be wearing cleats for grip on the grass.

Strict social distance protocols will be in place to ensure a safe environment for players and coaching staff.

Team coaches will also be on the field to work with the players.

All football league games were cancelled earlier this year when it became apparent that it would not be feasable to have a summer season.

