Hockey plans for fall return to arenas still up in the air

July 24, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

If you’re planning on sending your kids to the arena to play hockey this fall, you will still have to wait to find out exactly what the plan is for house league and rep minor hockey this year.

The Executive at Orangeville Minor Hockey are keeping their members updated, but like every other hockey organization in the province they are taking the cue from Hockey Canada and the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

The latest news from the Orangeville Flyers doesn’t say a whole lot – and that’s for good reason. They are playing by the rules, as they should.

“The senior Executive Board are busy trying to work out details for the fall to see if we can get our players back out on the ice,” Flyers executive said in a statement. “We are working with Hockey Canada and the Ontario Minor Hockey Association to see what our “new hockey programs” will look like for this upcoming season. We all hear lots of rumours but until we get something concrete to share with everyone, we don’t have anything to provide right now. The Town of Orangeville will be ready for us to enjoy the facilities once the Province allows the doors to be open. There will be procedures we will have adhere to in the future regarding Covid 19 and use of the Town buildings. As soon as we can, we will advise everyone what the next steps will be and when we can gear up for hockey.”

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association said they are currently ‘following the public health guidelines of the Government of Ontario and the Ontario Hockey Federation’s Return to Hockey Framework. The framework is currently in Phase 2 – Stage 1, which allows for individual in-person training and group virtual training’

The OMHA is working with the Ontario Recreational Facilities Association on what guidelines will be need for a safe return to rinks.

A return to hockey will certainly see some changes the way the game is played – at least in the early going.

The OMHA said they are being very cautious because the worst thing that could happen is being forced to stop the season again after it has been restarted.

Each municipality has the authority to decide when they will re-open sporting venues and which activities will be allowed.

Readers Comments (0)