Enterprising student creates virtual camp to ‘beat COVID-19 blahs’

By Brian Lockhart

While many students are finding it challenging to secure a part-time summer job, a Westside Secondary School student has created a virtual Minecraft camp designed to keep him, and lots of other people busy over the summer months.

Garret Langlois, has experience working at a grocery store and would normally take his place working in the aisles over the summer months. However, he chose not to this year to protect a family member who has a compromised immune system and would be very susceptible to the COVID-19 virus.

“The place were I normally work I would be interacting with a lot of people every day,” Garret explained, adding it would be a risk for him to come home every day after dealing with so many members of the public.

As an avid video game player, he decided to turn his hobby into a summer activity that would also keep a lot of other kids busy. Most summer camps and sporting activities have been cancelled this year.

“A friend brought the idea to me of having a virtual Minecraft camp, and how I could use it to help others,” Garret said. “I took the idea and turned it into what it is now and created all the infrastructure behind it.”

He said he has heard of other Minecraft camps, however he wanted to make this more affordable for anyone who wants to sign up.

Most camps are in the $150 to $300 range per week – that’s quite pricey for a kid.

Garret’s camp is $50 per week for the same session. Each session lasts three hours, and run five days a week from Monday to Friday.

“We’re gearing our camp for people who like to play Minecraft and are within the eight to 12 year old age bracket but we’ll accept people of any age. This is for people who want to learn more about the game and meet some new friends over the summer even with the virus happening and limiting the options for what people can do over the summer.”

Minecraft is a building game where users use blocks to create different things.

“You can create pretty much anything,” Garret said. “There’s unlimited possibilities. We are getting a lot of interest. We’re getting tons of responses on Facebook and Instagram. Participants will get chances to apply their knowledge to different activities and challenges which will be provided for them.”

Once you sign up, there will be groups of ten that will be supervised by a virtual camp counsellor, who will conduct sessions.

The sessions will focus on different areas of the game including Redstone, Player verses Player, and Building and Survival.

Garret said he will also be supporting the Orangeville Food Bank with proceeds from the camp.

“Ten per cent of the profits will be going to the Orangeville Food Bank,” Garret explained. “I swim for the Orangeville Otters and we donate to the Food Bank so I felt it was the best choice. I’ve helped at the Food Bank. It’s a great place that helps people through difficult times.”

You can learn more about the camp and sign up to be part of the fun by visiting the website at masterminecraft.online.

