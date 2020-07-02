Orangeville soccer still planning for summer

By Brian Lockhart

The executive at Orangeville Minor Soccer are planning to go ahead with a summer season.

The Club posted a schedule on its Facebook page listing start dates in mid July for its house league program.

However the Club also stated that local soccer activities are tentative pending Ontario government and Ontario Soccer authorization.

The schedule gives some hope to local soccer players who are eager to get out on the pitches and have some fun.

The Club issued a statement on June 25, informing members of the current status.

“Your Storm FC board members have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to navigate through these uncharted waters,” the statement said. “We know this has been a trying time with the uncertainty of what this summer may bring. Following public health and Ontario Soccer guidelines, it is still our hope that the outdoor house league season will be able to take place. The board has committed to having an answer for you all by July 10, 2020.”

One of the main considerations that sports clubs are facing this summer when planning schedules is the availability of venues in which to play their sport.

Municipalities are making the decision to open sporting venues based on recommendations from the provincial government and health authorities.

Fields in some municipalities are open, but subject to restrictions including how many people are allowed on the field at one time. Other municipalities have not yet opened facilities for public use.

The rules regarding the number of people allowed will limit the ability of leagues to play actual games.

Orangeville Minor Soccer is waiting for direction before continuing with plans this summer.

In Shelburne, the Minor Soccer Club announced this week that they will not be having soccer on the pitches this summer.

The Club had previously said they were planning to continue with a shortened season and had hoped to get out in the parks in July.

The Club reconsidered the options on how they would be able to play this summer and issued a statement saying they had exhausted all options while trying o move forward.

“Unfortunately with the field restrictions being extended by the Town of Shelburne to July 20, physical distancing protocols, as well as the many other restriction s set in place by the Government to Ontario and Public Health boards, this was an indication to us that a season, even a truncated one, would not be able to proceed.”

