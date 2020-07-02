Georgian College hosts virtual celebration for graduates, planning for next semester

By Brian Lockhart

For the first time in 52 years, Georgian College won’t have graduates receiving their diplomas at a June graduation ceremony – at least not in the usual way.

Instead, the College will roll out a virtual red carpet to celebrate student’s accomplishments.

“This has been a challenging year for our graduates, it certainly isn’t what they expected,” said MaryLynn West-Moyes, college president and CEO. “We’re proud of their accomplishments and resilience and want to celebrate them now by welcoming them into the Georgina alumni family, which now numbers more that 85,000 worldwide.”

The College launched a virtual celebration on June 30, featuring congratulatory videos, a graduate scroll, virtual photo booth, and social media message board.

Graduates are encouraged to host watch parties with their classmates, family, and friends.

This virtual celebration does not replace the official convocation ceremony, which will be held in the future at an, as yet, unspecified date.

Graduates will receive their credential via mail this summer.

There are 34 students graduating from programs at the Orangeville Campus this year.

When it comes to starting a new semester in September, the College has announced that only classes that require necessary, in person and on-campus learning will take place at the College facilities.

They plan to continue with remote delivery wherever possible.

At the Orangeville Campus, Business Fundamentals, Early Childhood Education, and Pre-Health Science classes will be held remotely.

The Practical Nursing programs and Personal Support Worker programs will be held in classrooms at the campus.

For prospective and returning students, the College website lists all courses available, the campus location and whether they will be taught in person or remotely.

Graduating students who would like to be a part of the virtual graduation ceremony can register by visiting the website at www.proudgeorgiangrad.ca.

