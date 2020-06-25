EDITORIAL: Canada Day, virtually

June 25, 2020 · 0 Comments

AS IS TOO OFTEN THE CASE, there’s no long weekend in July this year, with Canada Day (July 1) falling on next Wednesday.

And Orangeville and other towns across the country will be celebrating Canada Day a little differently this year, with local officials simply imploring their residents to help “paint the town red” in honour of the big day.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting people’s ability to gather in public, Orangeville has come up with a number of ways we can celebrate the country’s 153rd birthday. Residents are encouraged to join in the festivities by hanging Canadian flags and decorating their homes in red and white to demonstrate their Canadian pride. A special ‘paint the town red’ poster is included in this week’s Citizen, which we can decorate and display in a front window.

“Gather the family for a porch party, and get ready to celebrate while maintaining a two metre distance from your neighbours,” a Town press release suggests.

Sadly, there’s no mention of any plans for fireworks displays, which may or may not be allowed as Ontario moves into stage 2 of the proposed re-opening of the provincial economy while the coronavirus nightmare diminishes.

