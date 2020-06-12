Sports

NDBL cancels 2020 season

June 12, 2020   ·   0 Comments

The North Dufferin Baseball League has cancelled the 2020 season.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the League executive on June 4.

This includes all competitive games in both the senior and junior divisions in the League.

“The difficult decision was made to cancel all competitive competition in the League for the 2020 season which includes both senior and junior division play,” the executive said in a statement. “The Leauge has a responsibility to help protect he health of our players, coaches, umpires, spectators, and their families. It is also evident the restrictions and logistics of operating a competitive and meanigful season are no longer favourable to our member clubs. However, the executive will consider allowing practices and exhibitions games using Baseball Ontario guidelines and insurance coverage when it is permitted by Baseball Ontario. We understand our member clubs and players will be disappointed no playing the sport we love, however, it is the right time to make this decision to allow for our players and families to plan other activities as restrictions begin to be lifted.”

Many municipalities have stopped booking sports venues including ball diamonds through to September making League play impossible.



         

