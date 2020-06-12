Headline News

16-year-old ODSS student dies after collision on County Rd. 3

June 12, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A makeshift memorial filled with flowers, photos, and personal tributes, is on the lawn at Orangeville District High School after one of its students lost his life in a tragic accident.

Edward Malette-Matthews, 16, died in a collision on County Road 3, near the 17th Line in East Garafraxa on Wednesday, June 3.

The collision occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Dufferin OPP released a statement saying “The motor vehicle was traveling westbound and lost control. A 16- year-old passenger of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver and a second passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The cause of the crash has not been released.

OPP stated the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The popular ODSS student will be missed at the school.

ODSS principal Pat Hamilton released a statement on the school’s website announcing the death and offering support for students who feel the need for counseling.

“Ed was a student who represented the best of what ODSS is all about. His energy and passion for life was only shadowed by his compassion and care for other students. He was a great friend to many, as well as a mentor and leader who will be incredibly missed by all. Please know that there are many supports available for students, staff and parents. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ed’s family, friends and the entire ODSS school community. This is a tragic loss an we will all miss Ed dearly.”

Students at ODSS have been dropping off flowers and mementos at the school memorial.

There is a book at the location for people to sign and leave a few words.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the family with expenses.



         

