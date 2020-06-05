Virtual meetings are working

June 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Sandy Brown

It’s not business as usual, but the business of running this town needs to and has to continue. We are in uncertain times – we must do everything we can to support residents, businesses and Town Staff is already meeting to plan for the economic recovery for Orangeville.

Council has continued to meet following the issuance of the Emergency Orders by the Province. Orangeville Town Council was the first in Ontario to hold a virtual meeting, in order to keep the business of our town moving forward. We are proceeding safely and will ensure that you – the public continue to be informed.

Town staff and Councillors should be commended on their willingness to adapt to these virtual meetings, and I highly encourage all residents to embrace these changes as we move forward. Hopefully, this temporary measure for meetings will be history in the not too distant future. We wish to welcome all residents into the Council Chambers – and will do as soon as physically possible.

The Town website contains information on how you can ask questions prior to and during Council meetings. These meetings are available on YouTube. Past council meetings can be viewed online as well.

Changes in the downtown core: Starting as early as June 2020, you will see some significant changes to the downtown area. The Broadway median was meant to symbolize our history as we have it speaks to our evolution from a small mill town and to the natural beauty that surrounds us. Since it was constructed in 2006, support has always been divided on whether this is a streetscape that improves or deters the beauty and functionality of the downtown core.

Ray Osmond (GM of Community Services) presented new plans for the Broadway median aimed at increasing the sightlines for pedestrian safety, store visibility and for the health of the trees, plants and shrubs that are currently planted. Mr. Osmond presented the low-level plantings and shrubbery that will replace the trees that are suffering due to the lack of space to grow. Included in these plans are pathway and bench improvements along with enhanced lighting. These improvements to our downtown core will increase safety, remove the visual congestion and will be paid for through leftover funding from the Main Street Revitalization project.

Smart Orangeville: The digitalization of municipal services and resources is continuing, and Andrea McKinney (GM, Corporate Services) and IT Manager Jason Hall updated council members on the progress to date. During the last budget, process Council approved plans to improve the website, create a customer service and mobile app and explore other ideas to make it easier for residents to connect with the town. Much of this work has allowed us to quickly switch to work from home situations and enable us to host virtual meetings.

A pilot project that will monitor both capacity of an area and social distancing requirements is being explored. Heat sensors will determine how many people are in the Community Garden with this pilot project. If successful, this will allow the town to plan for the re-opening and monitoring of public spaces

Orangeville Highlands: Over the past few months, after many meetings, Town Staff and the developer settled all outstanding issues. On Monday, Council passed a motion for the Orangeville Highlands housing development to proceed to the next stage.

After much public engagement and discussions, many of the concerns brought forward were addressed, including reducing the number of units, additional green spaces including walking and biking trails, parkland and the continuation of the dog park and more. Staff have also been instructed to request a 20% potable water savings and 10% energy exceedance of the current requirements. These goals can be achieved by selecting water and energy-efficient appliances and installations.

COVID-19 Recovery Planning: In preparation for re-opening, town staff have developed the framework for a municipal recovery program. Focusing on delivering corporate and community services, supporting residents and our local businesses and economic development were some of the areas outlined in the report presented by CAO Ed Brennan.

This multi-tiered approach to recovery will include stakeholder input and an agile approach to take advantage of any funding opportunities that may arise post-coronavirus.

Shop the Neighbourhood

Ontario’s first stage of re-opening is underway! Many of our local retailers, golf courses and services have opened up, and you can now enjoy your gardening, get a unique gift for that missed occasion or play some tennis or even get your dog groomed. It’s the first step towards our new normal.

No two businesses will open up the same as each is unique. Many are offering a variety of ways to shop – curbside pick-up, booking appointments, handwashing stations, plex-screens and maintaining distancing guidelines to keep employees and customers safe. Before heading out, call or check online to see what their process is and expect to see increased lines and handwashing protocols in place before entering a store.

Many of our local businesses are proud sponsors of sports teams, youth programs and community events like the Blues and Jazz Festival, Rotary Ribfest, Celebrate Your Awesome and Theatre Orangeville events. Now is our opportunity to go out of our way to help our business community. Local businesses – small and large have strong roots in our community, and now is the time to support these retail, restaurant and service businesses as they re-open. It’s our turn to be kind, be patient and be supportive. Visit a local business, make a purchase or leave an online review or recommendation – it all helps.

Readers Comments (0)