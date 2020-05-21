It’s official – no football this year as OPFL cancels spring/summer seasons

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws Football Club will have to take up a different sport this summer.

Club executive and players received the news on Tuesday, May 19, that the Ontario Provincial Football League has cancelled the spring and summer season.

The League posted a news release on Tuesday stating: “The Ontario Provincial Football League, after reviewing the Province of Ontario Health Statements and Guidelines, those of the municipalities represented throughout the province, and the Club representatives has made the difficult decision to cancel activities related to the operation of a 2020 spring / summer football program.”

The statement went on to say the OPFL is keeping with one of the founding principles of the organization which is, “to act on the best interests of what is best for the player. The player will be at the forefront of all league actions.”

Club executives from teams around Ontario have been working together over the past several weeks trying to figure out the best course of action for both their own organizations as well the League to find a way to get the sport up and running this year.

However, the League decision means that football clubs cannot hold practices or games and there will be no schedule for this season.

The decision also means Club executive will not be able to hold meetings, at least in person, to discuss club activities or future plans.

The Outlaws had already started pre-season indoor training when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the training sessions.

The Outlaws were looking forward to a successful season with many experienced players moving up the ranks to bolster the older divisions.

The Orangeville organizations has divisions for kids from the Atom level right up to the Varsity division and has several championship teams in the record books.

