Newest in-town sports facility features indoor batting cages

May 15, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Batting practice will get a lot easier and more convenient for local baseball and softball players once the pitching machines are up and running at A to Z Sports and Batting Cages in Orangeville.

The Town’s newest planned sports facility will have three pitching machines that can deliver everything from slo-pitch and softball pitches to full on college level hurling at its indoor location on Broadway.

Facility owner, Mike Uddenberg, has been working with the town to get the operation up and running, however town regulations and the current pandemic put the brakes on progress.

“We had almost opened before COVID-19, but the town came down on us with a bunch of violations we had to take care of,” Mr. Uddenberg explained. “Because we are considered an entertainment venue we have to have a handicapped bathroom and a bunch of different things that we need. We had a permit in with the town but then this whole thing happened. They were just about to issue it to us but then they said they couldn’t so that’s on hold for right now. We should be hearing back soon and we’re hoping to to be open in a month.”

The facility will have batting stations ready to pitch once they get the green light.

“We have three Iron Mikes ready to go, and we have three cages,” Mr. Uddenberg said. “We saw something that Orangeville needed and we know a lot about it so we could do all the work ourselves.”

Iron Mike is a brand name for the pitching machines.

The facility has already gained some big interest from local ball clubs.

Originally the Mr. Uddenberg had planned to lease a place on Highway 10, just north of Town, however a structure fire at the location forced him to move even before they got started. After scrambling to find a new location, he found the Broadway facility which met the requirements to allow for the pitching machines and space need to hit a ball.

“We’re going to have an on-line sign-up going. We’ve had a really good response from the community. There will be a schedule on-line and you can book it on there. At the start you can call a number and we’ll arrange a spot.”

The pitching machines can lob a ball at 30 mph or delivery a fast 80 mph ball.

Every machine can be adjusted to deliver a ball for slo pitch, softball, and baseball deliveries.

The facility has a turf practice area that can also be used for indoor training.

“You can roll all three cages back and then it will be a 2500 square foot practice facility. It’s all turf and the real deal,” Mr. Uddenberg explained. “You can do ground balls, you can do a little bit of infield practice. We’re also in contact with a couple of golf guys that want to bring in a couple of golf simulators. We might bring in one or two of those as well.”

Local baseball leagues are currently waiting to get the green light for when they can get out on local diamonds and some games going.

Once it is up and running, the facility will allow local baseball clubs a chance to practice batting in a controlled environment and hone their skills without taking to an open field and have to chase balls.

Readers Comments (0)