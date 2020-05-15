May 11 meeting update

By Sandy Brown

It’s working, the vital work of staying home has produced positive results.. Ontario has now officially started the downward trend in our fight against COVID-19. As the stats are analyzed we realize that this is a health crisis targeting, primarily, those aged 60 and over. 80% of deaths have been in long-term care homes. We need to protect the vulnerable, but proceed with re-opening the economy as soon as possible.

We are all anxious for the economy to re-open. The cost of government financial support is enormous. There is only one taxpayer. While details of the recovery remain unknown as I write this article, the steps taken recently give us hope that the economy will be rolling again in the coming weeks. The retail sector is shifting to a “bricks and clicks” model where online presence is part of retail success. Our Economic Development Dept and Small Business Enterprise Centre are working and available to answer questions.

This past Monday, Council business opened up with an update from the Orangeville Food Bank which has seen an increase of 70% in first-time users. Executive Director Heather Hayes described the new daily operations with a focus on new safety measures and the alliance with other local food banks and community organizations to form Dufferin Foodshare and find the temporary location at the Salvation Army’s New Hope Church. Ms. Hayes leadership and her teams’ ability to pivot during the changing circumstances has resulted in many local families being able to continue to have access to fresh, dry and frozen ingredients for their tables.

Council has agreed to provide the Orangeville Food Bank $3,000 from our Community Grant Program to offset the costs of the permits needed to move forward on the new location on Commerce Street. This location will be the permanent home of the Food Bank after social gathering restrictions have been lifted. In the case of a second wave, this new site has drive-through capabilities to serve those in need.

Ontario Hydro Emergency Relief Rates have been extended until May 31, ensuring that while you stay home, you can continue paying off-peak rates during the day. This is especially helpful to families that find they need to run the washing machine, dishwasher and other household appliances more frequently than usual. Water rates have not been affected as the town already provides the lowest price possible with a cost recovery rate and zero profit margin.

Mr. Rob Koekkoek, President of Orangeville Hydro, presented the five-year business plan for 2020 to 2024 to continue to provide hydro and streetlight services as well as the collection of fees for water and wastewater for the Town. Among the highlights of Mr. Koekkoek’s presentation was the steady decrease in residential usage, which he attributed to residents using less energy during the daytime hours and choosing energy-efficient appliances and lighting.

While we enjoy the reduced rates, we should continue the trend of energy conservation and not be careless with our usage.

Council members continue to ask questions and come to the meetings prepared to participate and represent you. This overview doesn’t give enough space to detail each decision or the questions that Council members have asked. While we make decisions as a group, we often take a different path or don’t agree at all. Much like any other group, we discuss and debate and come to a decision. We don’t lose our tempers or lose our respect for each other. This is our commitment to you.

Some decisions are divisive – if you let them be. Many people contacted Councillors with concerns regarding the previous decision to locate the public transit terminal downtown. Downtown business owners directly affected by this move electronically attended and spoke against the decision.

Some members voted against this location, and enough voted for it that the motion passed. All points were considered and discussed at both meetings – April 27 and May 11, and the conclusion was that this location would work best to improve the transit system for all residents.

Councillor Sherwood and I were not able to revisit the original motion. Our Procedural Bylaw states that in order to overturn a decision of Council, a member who initially voted in favour of the motion would have to make a motion to revisit the decision. Although Monday’s presentations were passionate and thorough, the decision was not revisited.

One thing that was concerning to all members of Council, was the varying levels of public awareness and stakeholder notification. I will be working with Town Staff and Town Council to come up with a Charter that will ensure stakeholders in major Town decisions are officially notified and engaged in the process. Many municipalities have adopted Public Participation Charters.

Government plays an important role in our daily lives and engaging with staff and Council may be easier than you think. While it’s not business as usual, business still continues. Town Hall remains closed, but staff and council members are available through email and phone to respond to your inquiries.

Requests can still be made to appear at a Council meeting. These delegations will be made electronically until we can gather in groups again. Any resident who would like to ask a question during the public question period can send their questions by email or phone during the meeting. Details of this and links to Council and COVID-19 discussion and explainer videos can be found at Orangeville.ca.

We’re learning our way through this together. This Council is listening – reach out to myself or any member of Council with your ideas!

