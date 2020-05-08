Orangeville Outlaws sidelined, gridiron teams given up spring training

May 8, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There is no spring training for the Orangeville Outlaws this year.

While the squads would normally be stepping out into the fresh air this time of year after a couple of months of indoor practice, all Club functions have been sidelined.

The Club is currently waiting for direction from the executive at Football Canada and Football Ontario.

“It is still undecided if there will be a season at this point in time,” said a spokesperson for the Outlaws organization. “We follow the guidelines set out by Football Canada and Ontario Football. As of now, all football (tackle and flag) is suspended until further notice. There may be a mini season for July but again, it is wait and see where everything is then. For now, we are in suspension.”

The governing bodies are still hoping that teams in the province will still get some games in this summer, however they are a ways off from making any kind of decisions.

“Football Canada and the Ontario Football Alliance will continue to monitor the public health situation regarding the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19,” the Ontario Football Alliance said in a statement. “In compliance with the Federal and Provincial Government along with the guidance of Football Canada, the Ontario Football Alliance will be suspending all events in the month of May. With the guidance of Football Canada, the Ontario Football Alliance will reassess the situation on May 29, for our June events.”

The statement further bans any football related events where people gather.

“The Ontario Football Alliance continues to suspend all face-to-face meetings or gatherings, training, practice and play for all members indefinitely due to the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Even if the governing body gives the go head for teams to start practicing, there is no guarantee that a venue will be available.

Currently municipalities have not announced a firm date when sports fields will open to the public.

Some municipalities have announced a shutdown of all sports venues through to September.

For now, Outlaws players will have to practice in the back yard.

Even if some games get underway in July there will be more that a few blank pages in the record book this season.

Readers Comments (0)