EDITORIAL: Congratulations are in order

AS YOU’LL SEE elsewhere in this week’s Citizen, the Orangeville & District Horticultural Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary but has a history that goes back by more than a century.

The current Society was founded on April 20, 1970, when a group of 60 people came together, elected a board of directors, and set out to enhance the town’s appearance.

While the current organization has been planting and beautifying for half a century, the original Horticultural Association was established in 1874 with 94 members who were determined to make Orangeville more than just another railway hub.

The founding came just three years after the narrow-gauge Toronto Bruce & Grey railway reached Orangeville and a year after its completion to Owen Sound.

With a slogan of “Make beautiful Orangeville more beautiful,” in May of 1914 the original group planted a 160 trees along town streets to mark its 50th anniversary. Many of those trees are still there and provide a canopy and shade along many of the older streets in town.

Today, the Society has more than 150 members who share a love of gardening and maintain 10 garden beds around town.

