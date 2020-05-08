Commentary

EDITORIAL: Congratulations are in order

May 8, 2020   ·   0 Comments

AS YOU’LL SEE elsewhere in this week’s Citizen, the Orangeville & District Horticultural Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary but has a history that goes back by more than a century.

The current Society was founded on April 20, 1970, when a group of 60 people came together, elected a board of directors, and set out to enhance the town’s appearance.

While the current organization has been planting and beautifying for half a century, the original Horticultural Association was established in 1874 with 94 members who were determined to make Orangeville more than just another railway hub.

The founding came just three years after the narrow-gauge Toronto Bruce & Grey railway reached Orangeville and a year after its completion to Owen Sound.

With a slogan of “Make beautiful Orangeville more beautiful,” in May of 1914 the original group planted a 160 trees along town streets to mark its 50th anniversary. Many of those trees are still there and provide a canopy and shade along many of the older streets in town.

Today, the Society has more than 150 members who share a love of gardening and maintain 10 garden beds around town.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Business community, OBIA oppose downtown bus terminal

By Mike Baker A collection of Orangeville business owners, as well as the organization charged with looking after the downtown core, have criticized a recent ...

COVID-19 outbreak claims 15 lives at hard-hit Shelburne Residence Retirement & Nursing Home

By Mike Baker Top brass at Shelburne Residence Retirement and Nursing Home say staff at the facility are doing all they can to protect its ...

Orangeville pair busted for possession of illegal substances during drug raid

By Mike Baker Orangeville Police have arrested two Orangeville residents in connection with an ongoing illicit drug investigation in the community.  Last Friday (May 1), ...

Local Horticultural Society celebrates its 50th anniversary

By Brian Lockhart They are dedicated to beautifying the town and the results of their passion and dedication can be seen at 10 different gardens ...