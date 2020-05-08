Reopening will be gradual

May 8, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Sandy Brown

The last hour of your work shift is always the longest.

With the warmer weather returning and a new season upon us, it gets easier to remember what we are missing rather than what we are working towards. As there is more proof that what we are doing is working and the amount of new community cases is declining, it’s natural to be anxious for a return to our everyday lives. Lives filled with barbecues, family gatherings, Saturday nights and even a regular workweek.

Businesses will re-open. Gradually.

We are starting to see a glimmer of what the new standard will look like, even without a timetable. Frequent and diligent hand-washing, distancing in public spaces, plexiglass dividers in stores and longer line-ups are likely here to stay for a long time. I would expect as more health recommendations are released, we may see a directive to wear masks to protect the community, along with other safety measures.

Without understanding COVID-19 and not being able to answer some critical questions about the spread and long-term impacts of this disease, regulations and relaxing of the rules needs to be a measured response.

Of paramount concern is the ability to:

√ dentify an outbreak with an adequate supply of test kits, quick result times and contact tracing;

√ rovide ample front-line health care professionals and proper equipment needed if we were to see a rise in cases, and

√ mplement a plan to protect our seniors, wherever they call home and in particular at long-term care facilities, along with other at-risk people in our community.

COVID-19 has been an unimaginable disease. It has tried to break us down but has resulted in bringing out our best side as only a crisis can. Virtual concerts, free meals for those in need, charitable donations, Tuesday Takeout, curbside pick-up, contactless delivery are just some of the ways this community has come together to support each other.

How we re-open the economy and continue to protect each other and the innovative ideas that emerge will become as much of our legacy as the steps we have already taken.

This week more businesses have been able to open or prepare to open in the future as part of the first phase in re-opening safely and slowly. Among these permitted to re-open are:

• arden centres and nurseries with curbside pick-up and delivery only;

• awn care and landscaping;

• utomatic and self-serve car washes;

• uto dealerships, open by appointment only;

• onstruction projects essential to goods and services delivery, municipal and education; and

• olf courses will be able to prepare for the upcoming season but must remain closed at this time.

It’s clear that throughout the re-opening process that the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and public health officials will continue to be the driving force on the timeline for moving through the phases. Each phase has a built-in two to four-week monitoring stage to assess what changes need to be implemented before progressing. This time will also allow for a quick response in the case of an outbreak.

Business owners and operators must remain focused on the safety of customers and employees. Safety measures including distancing, staggering shift times, holding virtual meetings and extensive cleaning will continue. Also, considerations for airflow, masks and other personal protective gear must be considered.

Sector specific guidelines and workplace posters have been created for over 60 sectors from construction to food services and can be downloaded from the Ontario.ca website. These resources offer valuable tips and suggestions to re-open safely and responsibly.

We are heading towards identifying our new normal, and there are only a few things that are clear – business will not continue as usual and washing your hands is not overrated.

Embracing online shopping, virtual meetings and presentations, enhanced social media and enabling work from home opportunities will help many businesses continue to sell their products or services. Our world was already moving in this direction, and this trend will continue to develop and evolve as our shopping patterns change.

For local businesses who have just started on this online journey, there are many resources to help you quickly adapt. Orangeville’s Small Business Enterprise Centre continues to provide webinars on a wide variety of e-commerce, social media and hiring subjects. The Economic Development Committee and Council have been creating videos to walk business owners through every stage of the COVID-19 pandemic that explains and answers your questions on financial support, business planning and available resources. All of this information can be found at Orangeville.ca and is regularly updated.

The challenge will remain the same – keeping ourselves, our families and our community safe. At the heart of this, the global pandemic is many unanswered questions. We should continue to assume that COVID-19 is in the community and continue to practise distancing, frequent hand washing and seeking the advice of your doctor or a health care professional if you feel ill.

Our next virtual council meeting will be next Monday, May 11. Agenda and information on how to participate or watch live are available at Orangeville.ca. This council is listening – reach out to myself or any member of council with your ideas.

Have a safe and healthy week.

Readers Comments (0)