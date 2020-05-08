They’re doing a good job

May 8, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

As we wait at home – well, many of us – during the doldrums of this spring brought on by a situation that for the most part is out of our control, there are a few good things have come from it.

Rarely do you see a sense of unity in political circles.

It is an inherent part of the political game that you must attack the policies of the ‘other’ party and continue to do so as long as you sit on the opposite side of the chamber.

If someone wants to pass a bill in the legislature regulating the use of widgets during daylight hours, it is the duty of the other party to attack the proposal and come up with reasons why unlimited use of widgets should be a basic right.

That’s just the way it is.

During this current situation it seems party politics has not come into play, at least not at a level worth talking about. There have been a few instances where someone decided to shake things up, however that really didn’t pan out.

Our leaders are showing true leadership during a time when there really isn’t a precedent in recent years.

This is one of those times when you could not see the approaching storm.

While most crisis situation usually have a period where trouble is brewing and plans can be made, this one simply came out of nowhere.

Criticism comes easy to people. It is easy to criticize political leadership.

For a lot of people, it is easier to say what is wrong, than to access a situation and declare what is right.

I’m sure many of you have, or have had, a job where your boss or manager is quick to point out what you are doing wrong, but will rarely if ever, approach you and tell you what a great job you just did on a project.

I’ve been there and it is very frustrating. Although as long as the pay cheque keeps coming you put up with it.

The worst thing a leader can do – is nothing – when a situation arises.

Roman Emperor Nero has gone down in history for doing absolutely nothing while his city burned and collapsed around him.

Of course Nero paid a price later which probably made him wish he had led by example.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have been available and where they should be during this situation.

Premier Doug Ford has especially been in the forefront with almost daily briefings for the public and he has been accessible for news reporters’ questions.

He has given directives based on information from credible health care advisors and put temporary but tough rules into place without going to an extreme.

For the most part, the public is following the advice of both government and health care leaders who are working hard to contain this virus.

On the local level, Orangeville Mayor, Sandy Brown, and Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills have done an outstanding job keeping the public informed of the situation in the region, notifying the public what is happening at the Town Halls, and working in cooperation with other municipalities and the provincial government.

Mayor Brown has led several public meetings via social media and introduced figures who have been able to weigh on different matters regarding the COVID-19 crisis. He has made sure all public facilities remain under lock-down until it is safe to once again allow access.

Mayor Mills is releasing almost daily messages to the public through social media keeping everyone informed of what he and the Town is doing to keep everyone safe.

Both mayors have stepped up and taken the appropriate leadership roles when we need them.

The challenge now, is to lead us out of this darkness with a well-thought-out plan that will get business back and running and re-start the economy.

The economic base drives the country and keeps us all fed.

There are already indications of possible food shortages as some meat processing plants have had to close. The ripple effect of having empty grocery store shelves would be catastrophic.

Our leadership is doing a good job in a bad situation.

The future depends on the decisions of those leaders over the next few months.

Readers Comments (0)