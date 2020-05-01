One good turn deserves another as community rallies behind OFB

By Marni Walsh

The Executive Director of Orangeville Food Bank (OFB) says community support during the COVID-19 pandemic has been overwhelming.

“This community has always rallied in times of hardship,” says Heather Hayes. “The pandemic has proven that, once again, support for fellow neighbours continues with generous donations that make sure there is food for people in need.”

In order to provide a single access point for delivering food to clients, thus reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19 for both clients and volunteers, OFB formed partnerships with several area organizations in mid March to form “Dufferin Food Share.” These organizations include, the Salvation Army, St. Vincent De Paul, St. Timothy Church, Westminster United Church, St. Mark’s Anglican Church, The Cafe, The Concern Grand Valley Food Bank, and the County of Dufferin.

Ms. Hayes says the Salvation Army’s New Hope Church graciously provided the space at 690 Riddell Road in Orangeville.

“All parties have been so supportive during this reconfiguration, providing food, space and volunteers,” Ms. Hayes says. “We have over 130 volunteers supporting the initiative.”

OFB Food Manager, Savanaha O’Reilly, oversees the operations at the Salvation Army, while Ms. Hayes oversees the administration, donations and warehouse operations at the local food bank’s home base at 25 Centennial Road.

“Volunteers have stepped up to sort food, do pick ups, package products, box food, help with administration and any needs we have,” said Ms. Hayes. “Some of our longstanding partners like The Cafe, located at Center Fellowship Church, started soup production for us. Large scale donations have come in from E. Hoffman Plastics, the Town of Orangeville, and many service clubs and businesses.”

She added, “Compass Run for Food, knowing that area food banks needed support immediately, provided funding – even though their event had been postponed until October 3. We are very thankful to them for their ongoing support.”

Terry Doel and Vanessa Kreuzer from Lavender Blue Catering gathered volunteers for OFB’s move to the Salvation Army location and “from there things took off,” says Heather Hayes. She reports that Terry Doel, an experienced chef, spotted OFB’s healthy stock of beans and lentils, a staple which can often be difficult for people to use, and began to make delicious meals from that supply and more for OFB to distribute to those in need. Proving that one good turn deserves another, the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands generously donated funds to Lavender Blue to help with the cost of making those meals.

There has been a marked increase in the number of people relying on the local food bank, and other organizations within Dufferin Food Share, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Ontario. In March alone, OFB served more than 800 people.

“While we see familiar faces, we are also seeing individuals that are out of work for the first time, parents worried about providing for their children,” Ms. Hayes said.

Those in need of food support may access either Grand Valley Food Bank, (originally located on Cooper Street,) now relocated at the Grand Valley Arena at 90 Main Street in Grand Valley; or Orangeville Food Bank relocated to 690 Riddell Road in Orangeville. Access is available every second week and clients will receive a box of non perishables and fresh items, including: milk, eggs, fruits vegetables, meats, hygiene products and pet food.

For those who have mobility issues, are immune compromised, or quarantined, OFB has developed a referral based delivery service, and the County of Dufferin Meals on Wheels staff are delivering four days a week.

“We have also increased food allowances for children, as we recognize that breakfast and lunch school programs are not available right now,” Ms. Hayes added.

This includes cheese strings, yogurts, apples, oranges, vegetables and snack items.

“We are really lucky to have the support of the Children’s Foundation of Guelph Wellington, which has been providing perishable foods and vouchers to increase the amount of food we can offer to our small people,” she says.

Ms. Hayes admitted the current situation is likely to have a long-term effect on the food bank and people in our community.

She cautions, “The need for food support will increase as people use their financial resources to weather this storm. The effects of the recession of 2008 resulted in people needing to access food banks for two years afterwards; our resources and response to this will have to meet needs for at least 18 months to two years from now.”

Despite the current crisis, Heather Hayes says, “Working at the food bank renews one’s faith everyday. Faith in good people, faith in kindness, faith that sticking together will always get us through tough times. A pandemic is awful, but it is offset by the strength of community.”

To donate, or access more information, visit: www.orangevillefoodbank.org.

