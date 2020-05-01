Childcare services available for frontline workers, 3 facilities in D-C reopened

May 1, 2020

By Mike Baker

The provincial government has taken action to ensure essential workers out on the frontline during the COVID-19 crisis are afforded the access they need to childcare services.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones announced back on April 17 that certain childcare centres within her riding would be exempt from provincial closure regulations – a move that will help hundreds of nurses, doctors and frontline care workers in our community.

“During these challenging times, Ontario is supporting our courageous frontline workers with emergency childcare centres so they can rest assured that their children are being looked after in a safe place,” MPP Jones said. “Our frontline workers will have access to safe, local childcare, making it easier for health care and other frontline workers to do their jobs.”

There will be three centres opened up for frontline workers in Dufferin County and Caledon – Credit Meadows Junior YMCA in Orangeville (220 Blind Line), Centennial Hylands YMCA Child Care in Shelburne (33 School Road), and Bolton Junior YMCA Day Care Centre in Bolton (12295 Queen Street South).

Individuals hoping to secure emergency childcare in Dufferin County are asked to apply on the County website at www.dufferincounty.ca/childrens-services/emergency-child-care-eligible-workers. County Warden Darren White was particularly pleased to hear about the announcement, commending the provincial government for providing additional support for some of our most important individuals during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Dufferin County is pleased to work with the provincial government to assure resources to aid our frontline emergency workers and to assist them by making it a little easier for them to continue doing their important work,” Warden White said. “Dufferin County is proud to stand with our frontline and emergency service workers.”

The need for childcare services was brought on by the provincial government’s decision to close all Ontario public schools on March 12. They are currently scheduled to reopen to students on May 31. On March 31, the Ontario government launched the second phase of its Learn at Home initiative – an online portal that provides resources for families so students can continue their education while schools are closed.

