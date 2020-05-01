Popular Island Lake Bass Derby in doubt as COVID-19 crisis continues

By Brian Lockhart

The annual Bass Fishing Derby at Island Lake Conservation Area has long been popular venue for fishing enthusiasts across southern Ontario.

Anglers choose a spot at the lake where they hope the fish are hiding and use a variety of live bait and lures to entice a fish to bite.

While some prefer to head out on the water in a boat, others are content to find a spot on the shore and cast out to the weeded areas, where bass like to hide.

There are lucrative prizes for the biggest fish. The winning fish usually comes in at over five pounds.

The late July contest features a running total on a leaderboard so competitors can see who they have to beat.

While bass are the main fish that is being sought, there are also prizes for largest pike, black crappie, and yellow perch.

While experienced anglers can use their knowledge to try to outsmart the fish, there is also a category for kids under 11 years of age.

This a catch and release type of event. The fish are brought into the weigh station, weighed and measured and kept in a water tank before being released back into the lake.

The derby is hosted by the Friends of Island Lake and is supported by the park staff.

The contest is monitored by derby officials to make sure all anglers play by the rules.

With the park opening at 5:30 a.m. to allow people to get their boats in the water, the contest begins at 7:00 a.m. and a horn blows to let anglers know they can cast their lines into the water to start the event.

The annual Derby usually takes place in the latter part of July. Currently, it is not known whether this year’s Derby will take place.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Conservation Areas governed by Credit Valley Conservation are closed and off limits to the public.

This includes Island Lake, Belfountain, Terra Cotta, Rattray Marsh, Meadowvale, Limehouse, Silver Creek and Upper Credit.

At statement on the Conservation Area’s website says: “Until further notice, no members of the public, including Conservation Parks members, may use or enter CVC conservation area grounds or trails. This includes anglers who may want to enter properties either by wading in the water or following trails.”

The statement goes on to say the area and trails are being monitored and staff are authorized to issue tickets for trespassing.

Whether this year’s Bass Derby will take place hasn’t yet been decided as the Conservation Area staff are waiting for direction from the province.

“Right now, we are not sure what events will be taking place, if any this year until we know more about the COVID-19 situation,” said Brianna Whitelaw, program assistant, Credit Valley Conservation. “Currently all parks and trails are closed for an indefinite period, and unfortunately we do not have any more direction than that. The province will be reevaluating the situation on May 12, so we are hoping for more information then.”

Credit Valley Conservation is updating their website and information unfolds so those wanting to know if parks are opening can follow on-line.

The Conservation area has already cancelled events this year including the popular Maple Syrup Festival that was to be held at the end of March.

Those looking forward to the Bass Fishing Derby will have to monitor the situation for the next couple of months to see of the event will take place.

