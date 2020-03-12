Sports

Orangeville Christian School reveals new sports name and logo

March 12, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville sports has a new logo that will be seen in arenas and sporting venues around the region.

Orangeville Christian School has given a name to its sports teams as well as a new logo that will be worn on school jerseys.

The school’s teams will now be known as the Warriors.

The name was revealed along with a new logo that was chosen after asking for input and having a student vote.

Recognizing the school’s 40th anniversary, the board of directors decided it was time to give a name to their sports teams.

Selecting the name was a community effort.

After receiving suggestions through social media, students voted on their favourite name.

The results of the vote were narrowed down to three options.

The final three selections were again shared on social media and the winning entry was approved by the OCS board of directors.

The Warriors name reflects the determination, competitiveness, and grit of the athletes who will proudly wear it into competition.

A Trojan style helmeted warrior is depicted in the new logo.

The initial design came from David Schenk, a grade 12 student at Brampton Christian School.

The sketch was transformed into a digitally mastered logo by Jamie Surrell, a current OCS parent.

Students at OSC have the opportunity to participate in a variety of school sports throughout the year.

Teams represent OCS in various tournaments in many locations around the GTA.

OCS students compete in soccer, cross country, volleyball, ice hockey, badminton, basketball, swimming, and track and field.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Remembering East Gary’s ‘Ultimate Sleepover’ 49 years later

By Mike Baker When Wayne Donnelly said goodbye to his wife, and left his Orangeville home in the early hours of March 3, 1971, he ...

Westside top ‘Dress for the Cause’ fundraiser for 5th straight year

By Mike Baker They’ve gone and done it again – for the fifth consecutive year. Westside Secondary School has been named the top national fundraiser ...

Council promises changes on the way for ‘unfair’ town taxi bylaw

By Mike Baker Orangeville Council has vowed to revamp a bylaw regulating taxi and ride-sharing services in town after hearing on Monday that local firm ...

Seeback condemns Bill C-7, wants improved palliative care funding for local residents

By Mike Baker Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback has criticized the Liberal federal government for attempting to fast-track legislation that would change assisted-dying rules across Canada.  ...