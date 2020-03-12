Orangeville Christian School reveals new sports name and logo

March 12, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville sports has a new logo that will be seen in arenas and sporting venues around the region.

Orangeville Christian School has given a name to its sports teams as well as a new logo that will be worn on school jerseys.

The school’s teams will now be known as the Warriors.

The name was revealed along with a new logo that was chosen after asking for input and having a student vote.

Recognizing the school’s 40th anniversary, the board of directors decided it was time to give a name to their sports teams.

Selecting the name was a community effort.

After receiving suggestions through social media, students voted on their favourite name.

The results of the vote were narrowed down to three options.

The final three selections were again shared on social media and the winning entry was approved by the OCS board of directors.

The Warriors name reflects the determination, competitiveness, and grit of the athletes who will proudly wear it into competition.

A Trojan style helmeted warrior is depicted in the new logo.

The initial design came from David Schenk, a grade 12 student at Brampton Christian School.

The sketch was transformed into a digitally mastered logo by Jamie Surrell, a current OCS parent.

Students at OSC have the opportunity to participate in a variety of school sports throughout the year.

Teams represent OCS in various tournaments in many locations around the GTA.

OCS students compete in soccer, cross country, volleyball, ice hockey, badminton, basketball, swimming, and track and field.

Readers Comments (0)