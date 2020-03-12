Outlaws ready to start spring training

March 12, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

With the start of football season just two months away, the Orangeville Outlaws Football Club is getting ready for spring training.

Six divisions will be in the Dome at the Athlete Institute starting March 21.

During spring training, veteran players hone their skills and shake off the winter rust to get back into the groove of things.

For new players who are just learning the sport, this is the time they can learn the game and learn their responsibilities on the team.

Players who have an interest in the sport but have never played can learn from coaches who will work with new team members to teach them about the game and what to do in their specific assigned position on the field.

Spring training is also a good opportunity for coaches to assess player skills and abilities to decide which position on the field would be best suited for each player.

This year the Outlaws have teams in the Tyke, Atom, Peewee, Bantam, Junior Varsity, and Varsity divisions.

In the Tyke division, the youngest group, players start to learn their positions, how to hit and take a hit, and how to move the ball down the field.

In the Junior Varsity and Varsity divisions, the oldest players, the game is fast and well skilled as most of the players have moved up the ranks and have the experience to know what to do.

Outlaws teams have had a lot of success over the past few seasons as the Club has been growing and experienced players continue with the sport.

Their home field is at Westside Secondary School in Orangeville.

The Club has gained a reputation as a solid, well run organization. So much so that they have attracted players from other towns, especially north of Orangeville who want to come here and wear the Outlaws jersey with pride.

Clubs from around southern Ontario will be competing this season in hopes of going to the championship game.

At the end of the regular season, teams are ranked and go into the playoffs in a one-off game situation to make it to the final.

The 2020 football season will kick off on the May long weekend.

