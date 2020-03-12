Commentary

EDITORIAL: A sure sign spring is coming

March 12, 2020   ·   0 Comments

THE BIG SIGN on Highway 10 posting upcoming events in the Island Lake Conservation Area now includes proof positive that at last spring is coming.

The sign advises passing motorists that the annual Island Lake Maple Syrup Festival will open Friday of next week, March 20. It will  continue for two days, Saturday, March 21. and Saturday, March 28.

A visit to the Credit Valley Conservation website will confirm plans for two maple syrup festivals, the first taking place at CVC’s Terra Cotta Conservation Area this weekend,  and running through the March Break and until April 5.

At Island Lake, the festival will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20, 21 and 28. CVC members will get in free and tickets for everyone else can be purchased online at $5.75 plus HST;

“Come out and tap into spring!,” the website proclaims. “Enjoy live entertainment, demonstrations, face painting, wagon rides, local vendors, axe throwing and of course real maple syrup and pancakes! Don’t forget to take some maple products back home with you, available for purchase in our Maple Shop!”



         

