Greener communities

By Sandy Brown

As housing demand far exceeds supply, homes become unaffordable, rentals become scarce and towns outside of major cities become popular communities to live in.

From young families, searching for a home near schools, to seniors who are looking to downsize close to transit and shopping with professionals, single dwellers and students in-between; everyone is looking for something different.

The traditional single-family home has become unaffordable for many people and large homes and tiny homes only work for some people. The Ontario government has recognized this and has identified a shortage in mixed housing – such as multiplexes, low and mid-rise apartments, townhouses, stacked townhouses to meet the growing needs of residents.

The Town doesn’t develop subdivisions but can and should take a lead role in ensuring a balanced approach between a healthy environment and a healthy economy. These issues cannot be addressed by government alone, developers and construction companies must be held to standards that ensure our community goals are met.

Green Building: A Global Trend

Orangeville has a uniqueness that has developed over the years that contributes to the attraction of new residents. We must encourage smart and flexible developments, built in the right locations, reflecting this vibrant community which has something for everyone – trails, hiking, shopping, recreation, theatre, music, art – we have much to be proud of and new neighbourhoods should reflect these qualities.

Every neighbourhood should be built keeping local interests and demand in the forefront, building a mix of housing to accommodate diverse needs, and preferably with a focus on green building.

Green building is a growing trend that is applied to the building process from design to builds that are environmentally responsible and resource efficient. This has been a global response to addressing climate change, creating thriving neighbourhoods and driving economic growth.

Addressing the Environment

and Climate Change

The principles of Green Building incorporate all stages of design to build and requires architects, engineers, builders, designers and trades people to work together to increase the efficiency of the building and reduce its carbon footprint throughout its lifespan.

This can be achieved by practices such as:

• sing alternate and local building materials: rapidly renewable resources include bamboo, natural stone, engineered wood, recycled materials like metal or plastic and provide a long-lasting durable alternative to traditional building supplies.

• afeguarding water resources: technology has improved our ability to conserve water by decreasing our household water usage, such as low flush toilets, low-flow shower heads, point of use water treatment and dual plumbing to recycle water.

• assive energy design: natural ventilation and natural tree canopies and ground level vegetation can dramatically decrease the need for air conditioning and artificial lighting in new homes.

• ow-impact development: permeable surfaces, natural tree canopies, grass and dry swales and rainwater harvesting can naturally filter stormwater on site, reducing the pollutants and protecting the water quality.

LEED-NC (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for New Construction): This well-known third -party green certification program that offers several levels of certification that address climate mitigation, energy use, water, indoor air quality, construction materials and location. LEED is an internationally accepted program and the Canadian LEED system is tailored specifically for our climate.

Skilled Trades Have an Integral Role

Some of the most in-demand jobs are in the construction sector. In 2020, Ontario is expected to see a record number of tradesmen retire in the construction sector. It is estimated that 100,000 workers are in demand to fill these positions and meet the current residential and business construction demands.

Workers in this field – electricians, carpenters, plumbers, pipe-fitters, welders, heavy equipment operators amongst others have high paying and in-demand jobs that will be secure for many years to come as we experience continued growth in construction.

Construction skilled trades play an integral role in creation of green communities and green buildings. Electricians can get additional training to install solar and wind projects – Roofers may be employed to install green roofs – Steam-fitters, plumbers and sheet metal workers will be in demand to work on energy-efficient mechanical systems. Construction trades will continue to evolve and offer a focus on creating, manufacturing, installing and building with environmentally friendly and energy efficient products.

Green Building Standards

As the housing demands increase, we can’t lose sight of building strong healthy neighbourhoods that address climate action, water and energy conservation.

We can do all of these things and more.

Municipalities like Toronto, Mississauga, Kingston and others across Ontario are implementing Green Development Standards – creating high-performing and resilient buildings that significantly reduce or even eliminate climate change impacts and not waiting for developers to voluntarily choose green options.

Developing a home-grown solution has proven to identify local priorities, allow local governments to lead environmentally responsible approaches to residential, commercial and municipal construction projects, conserve and restore water and create sustainable neighbourhoods.

Our need for housing is not decreasing. Scientists tell us the environment cannot withstand the demands that we are placing on it. Luckily, small changes can have a big impact and we can build on these steps moving forward.

Continue reaching out with your ideas, questions and concerns – this Council is listening!

