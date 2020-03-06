Sports

ODSS Bears done for the season after loss in semi-final

March 6, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

You don’t really get second chances in high school hockey.

When it comes to the playoffs there are no series, it’s one loss and you’re done.

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears put out a good effort in their final game of the season but had to settle for a 3 – 1 loss to the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds.

The District 4 / 10 semi-final game took place on Monday, March 2, at Tony Rose arena in Orangeville.

The Bears made their way to the semi-final round of the playoffs after a successful regular season that saw them finish in second place in the District standings with an 8 – 3 – 1 record including one overtime loss.

They dispatched Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute in the quarter-finals with a 6 – 0 win to earn the right to advance to the semi-final game.

Norwell District arrived at the semi with a 7 – 3 – 2 record including one overtime loss.

The match placed two well disciplined and talented teams in a fast paced game that saw no goals scored in the first period.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

FTP’s 10th annual luncheon fundraiser celebrates International Women’s Day

By Mike Baker While its staff are continuously working towards this one common goal, Family Transition Place is nowhere near putting itself out of business.  ...

Former Loretto Ski and Board Shop razed in overnight fire

By Brian Lockhart For people who have fond memories of skiing at the Loretto Ski hills, the final exit for this once popular sports venue ...

Town working towards completion of parks & rec master plan

By Mike Baker A ten-year master plan for the Town of Orangeville’s parks and recreation department is nearing completion. Commissioned back in spring 2019, the ...

Dufferin stakeholders discuss priorities for future county-wide Official Plan

By James Matthews Dufferin County Council has taken to the people the task of plotting its course into the future. In a manner of speaking, ...