ODSS Bears done for the season after loss in semi-final

March 6, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

You don’t really get second chances in high school hockey.

When it comes to the playoffs there are no series, it’s one loss and you’re done.

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears put out a good effort in their final game of the season but had to settle for a 3 – 1 loss to the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds.

The District 4 / 10 semi-final game took place on Monday, March 2, at Tony Rose arena in Orangeville.

The Bears made their way to the semi-final round of the playoffs after a successful regular season that saw them finish in second place in the District standings with an 8 – 3 – 1 record including one overtime loss.

They dispatched Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute in the quarter-finals with a 6 – 0 win to earn the right to advance to the semi-final game.

Norwell District arrived at the semi with a 7 – 3 – 2 record including one overtime loss.

The match placed two well disciplined and talented teams in a fast paced game that saw no goals scored in the first period.

Readers Comments (0)