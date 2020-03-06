Orangeville Otters compete at Ontario Winter Festival Championships

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Otters swim club sent eight swimmers to compete at the Ontario Winter Festival Championships in Windsor on February 22 – 23.

The meet was held at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

Swimmers at the event were all under the age of 13 with competitors competing in their respective age categories.

This was a big meet with 94 swim clubs attending from across the province.

Orangeville swimmers included Matthew Blackwell, Theodore Chiu, Madyson Hartway, Daniel Milone, Kalhi Nivins, Kellan Shaw, Alyssa Smyth, and Addison Stenzel.

While all swimmers had a very strong showing, there were a few stand-out performances on the team.

Madyson Hartway, placed seventh in her 100 m breaststroke and ninth in the 200 m breaststroke.

Addison Stenzel qualified for the Ontario Youth Junior Championships in the 100 m backstroke event.

Eleven year-old Matthew Blackwell had an outstanding finish for the meet medaling in all six events he was entered in.

Matthew placed third in the 200 individual medley, third int eh 100 backstroke, third in the 200 backstroke, second in the 400 IM, and second in 100 Fly.

He finished first in the 200 butterfly and set a club record.

The Otters have had a lot of success this year as they train new and younger swimmers to compete around the province.

