EDITORIAL: Good catches for Family Day Fishing?

Good catches for Family Day Fishing?

February 13, 2020 · 0 Comments

ONTARIO FAMILY FISHING Events is a province-wide opportunity for Canadian residents to fish Ontario waters without the otherwise mandatory fishing version outdoors card.

The Ontario Government has designated four periods in the year as license-free, the first being February 15 – 17, (12:01 a.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Monday).

The event coincides with the annual Island Lake Fishing Derby, which opened last Saturday with about 100 anglers participating, many of them in the comfort of heated huts and the thickness of the ice sufficient for even some small machinery.

While the tournament itself involves a $35 fee, Family Fishing Day is free with no requirement for a fishing licence.

And at least initially, the Island Lake fish were cooperating, with most of the anglers reporting good catches.

The tournament includes adult prizes for the top three (longest) pike, perch, and crappies. For kids, it’s the longest of any species.

The tournament is based on the length of the fish and weight is not considered, so you might still win if you’ve got a skinny fish. (You have to have a valid Ontario fishing license to fish if you’re between the ages of 18 and 64.)

Now if only the weatherman will co-operate and tomorrow’s deep freeze will be followed by seasonable temperatures.

