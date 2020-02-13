Junior C Northmen announce coaching staff for new season

February 13, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Northmen Junior C Lacrosse Club have announced the coaching staff for the 2020 season.

Brier Davis will be taking the role as head coach.

Taylor Hartley, Ben Anyoun, and Ty Mikulik will be on the bench as assistant coach. All four are products of Orangeville Northmen Minor Lacross and the Juniro Northmen system.

Brier Davis played all his minor lacrosse for the Northmen as well as having a Junior B career in Orangevile. He was an assistant captain in his final year of Junior B. He attended the McCallie Prep School in Chattanooga, TN, for four years before moving on to play NCAA Division 1 at Hofstra University for four years.

Davis has coached minor field lacrosse for the Northmen and the the U20 Generals to a Junior A Field Provincial Championship in 2018.

Taylor Hartley played his minor lacrosse years with the Northmen. He played Junior B with the Elora Mohawks and the Orangeville Northmen. He has previous coaching experience coaching box lacrosse for the Minor Northmen.

Ben Anyoun played minor lacrosse with the Northmen and was on the team winning back to back Midget A provincial OLA championships. He was also a member of the back to back Junior B Northmen Founders Cup winning team. Anyoun attended the Hill Academy and has been coaching minor field/box for the last three years.

Ty Mikulik played all his minor Lacrosse for the Northmen before moving on to play Junior A and Junior B with the Northmen. Mikulik won two OLA Midget Provincial Championships, 2 Founders Cup Championships in Jr B and was an assistant captain of last season’s Northmen Jr A Minto Cup Championship team. Mikulik is presently at Laurentian University in Sudbury in the Sport and Physical Education Program.

The Junior C Northmen have also named Kent Davis as the team General Manager and Lindsay Sanderson as the Assistant General Manager. Kent is a long time member of the Orangeville Minor Lacrosse executive, including multiple years as President. Lindsay brings an outstanding list of accomplishments and an impressive resume to our organization.

The Jr C Northmen will be running a combined training camp with the Jr A and Jr B Northmen on March 17, and 20, at Tony Rose arena.

The regular season begins on May 1, with their home opener against their Highway 10 rivals, the Caledon Bandits.

All games this season will be played out of Tony Rose Arena.

