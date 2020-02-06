Penny wise, pound foolish

By Doug Skeates

Every solution proposed for dealing with today’s problems has pros and cons. Occasionally the subject of greater reliance on water power for meeting increased energy supply has been discussed.

At one time many communities harnessed local energy from waterfalls to provide them with electricity. This was the norm until a decision was made to eliminate such dams and turbines. They were replaced by centrally controlled electrical generation transmitted from afar. Proposals for rehabilitating them resulted in a response from Hydro authorities that the cost of re-establishing them would be prohibitive. Free renewable energy was ignored in favour of burning costly fossil fuels drilled or mined from deposits deep in the ground.

A similar problem exists with renewable solar energy. It was noted that solar panels, despite providing renewed electricity supply, had a limited lifespan and would eventually require replacement. Current panels are difficult to recycle and would most likely end up as garbage, hence an added energy cost source for future generations. Both solutions with their costly infrastructures present arguments against development of renewable sources, hence promoting increased reliance on burning of fossil fuels despite their contribution toward additional atmospheric carbon emissions causing increased global warming and disastrous climate change.

Time is a relevant matter. The battery ad comparing the race approach between the turtle and the hare is well known but is less recognized as the story of life. What happened in June or even later makes one question where the last century went. It’s difficult to recognize a youngster known a few years ago when encountered as an older teenager or a young adult. Life passes by so quickly when viewed from later years. It‘s only in hindsight that one sees the results of his/her actions as life has moved relentlessly onwards from year to year. The aging process really hits one when being informed that one of the ‘children’ has just become a grandfather.

Nature provides a typical example. A visit to a cousin living in southern Quebec included sitting under the shade of a mature white pine I, as a teen-ager, had helped Dad to plant. The evolution of a rural property is similarly surprising. A picture taken when we moved in to our property was taken from the concession line. The lawn extended from the road to the house. To get a before-and-after picture has proved impossible, the spruce seedlings in the forefront in the first are now mature and a variety of other trees and shrubs provide a barrier to photography, a wall of green hiding the property. One wouldn’t expect such remarkable changes from actions taken way back then.

Society lives as a ‘now’ generation. As one looks out the window what is seen is what there is. No point looking toward the past that no longer exists. Certainly it is futile to look toward the future. Yet there is much to be learned from earlier years. The desert conditions of the Oak Ridges Moraine or the deadly chaos of Hurricane Hazel are vivid memories serving as a reminder of the fragility of Nature. What was isn’t too far away from what could be just around the corner. The result of each event provides an indicator for what must be done if there is any hope of avoiding disasters in the future.

What we experience now is products of actions taken yesterday but still worth reconsideration today. Despite the cost of infrastructure for renewable sources of energy, society must place priority on policies for generations ahead.

Waterpower of many rivers flowing from heights of land indicate potential free local energy as do rooftop solar panels. Renewable sources are basic to the wellbeing of folk in centuries ahead. Depending on energy extraction of fossil fuels, the basis of the industrial revolution, represents future hardships due to major ecological changes.

Time is an undervalued factor in the decision-making process. Leaders view policies today as being basic to re-election. Bread on the table influencing electors today is more important than cake next week. I’m O.K. Jack! But the basics of life, provision of water, food, and air, are in danger even for those living under todays‘ luxury’ conditions.

