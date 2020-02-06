Ontario Trillium Foundation gives grant to Mono Nordic Ski Club

By Brian Lockhart

The Mono Nordic Ski Club is getting ready to build a new storage facility at Monora Park.

To help with construction, the Club has been awarded an Ontario Trillium Foundation grant of $78,600.

The Club welcomed members, the public, and members of the media to attend a plaque presentation ceremony at Monora Park on Saturday, January 18.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, and Ontario Trillium Foundation volunteer Wayne White presented a congratulatory plaque for receiving the capital grand.

“I am very pleased to see the Mono Nordic Ski Club being awarded a grant from OTF,” Ms. Jones said. “The money invested today will allow this volunteer-led club to continue offering year-round recreation for all ages in a natural setting.”

The investment by the Ontario Trillium Foundation to help build the storage facility will provide the local community with the opportunity to remain active in all seasons at Monora Park.

Many people in the community will benefit, as it will ensure the trails will be made accessible to persons of all ages and abilities in all seasons.

“The impact of the Ontario Trillium Foundation gran cannot be underestimated,” said Gerry Gregoire, president of the Club. “This grant has permitted the Club the opportunity to remain viable and to be able to move forward for the next 35 years of its existence.”

The Mono Nordic Ski Club is committed to keeping the trails at Monora Park available for year-round recreation. Over 600 members, their guests and the public enjoy year-round access to over 16 kilometres of groomed trails with 2 km that are lighted for extended night skiing. The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading grant foundations. OTF awarded $108 million to 629 projects last year to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario.

